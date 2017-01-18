Grand Strand generosity knows no bounds

Last year, there was an increase in the number of children classified as disadvantaged and the loss of possessions due to Hurricane Matthew.
The United States Marine veterans from the Grand Strand Detachment of the Marine Corps League wish to thank the citizens of the Grand Strand for their generous donations of sleeping bags, blankets, child clothing and cash contributions to our annual collection drive.
Every year, benevolent Grand Strand residents, either individually or as a group, extend a helping hand to the local disadvantaged. Two groups deserve a round of applause. First, the Myrtle Beach Chapter of the Pennsylvania State University Alumni Association, in partnership with Milardo’s Pizzeria and Sports Pub, kicked off the 2016 Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program in Horry County. Second, Tonya of O’Keefe’s Irish Pub organized a sleeping bag donation program among the patrons of her establishment. Dozens of child-sized sleeping bags were donated during the pub’s charity program.
At the end of the program, the sleeping bags were immediately collected by Help for Kids and distributed where critically needed. During the past 20 years, annual aid to local disadvantaged children charity programs that are led by the Marines from the Grand Strand Detachment of the Marine Corps League are entirely dependent on the active and enthusiastic involvement of community citizens. Perhaps we should ask ourselves why caring individuals and families volunteer their leisure time and financial resources to worthy causes that benefit the disadvantaged.
Why does a group of old Marines in their 60s, 70s, and 80s continue to serve? Why do groups of retired men and women fill backpacks, with a weekend supply of food, for the Back Pack Buddies program? Why do concerned citizens volunteer to deliver hot meals to senior citizen shut-ins as part of the Meals on Wheels program?
The list of various helping hand activities performed by residents of the Grand Strand could fill a page of this publication. Maybe the following reasons explain why volunteerism runs so strongly along the Grand Strand and our great nation:
There is a common thread that runs through the hearts of most volunteers. They were raised in families where freely giving of one’s time and talents outside the home was a common family practice. Maybe as high school students, they were required to perform a certain amount of community service hours as a prerequisite for receiving a high school diploma.
Finally, and most importantly, there is God, there is life after this one, and He will hold us accountable for our actions in this life. One of the best ways to serve Him is to serve our fellow man.
To the benevolent citizens of the Grand Strand, the Marines from Grand Strand Detachment #873 salute you as a sign of respect and appreciation for allowing us to serve.
Art Blenk, chaplain, Department of South Carolina Marine Corps League
