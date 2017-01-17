Goodwill extends good will

As we embark on 2017 and reflect on the year gone by, I want to take a moment to recognize those who donated to our organization, shopped in our stores and supported our mission of helping people achieve their full potential through the dignity and power of work.
Palmetto Goodwill serves 18 counties throughout lower South Carolina. More than 90 cents of every dollar we make from the sales of gently used clothing and donated items helps us provide numerous employment services right here in our backyard.
Because of the generous support from our community members, we were able to provide services to 43,297 people. We placed 1,847 people into new jobs and provided clothing assistance to 8,424 people. With the support of our community we helped people improve their lives and we are truly thankful for the impact we were able to make.
On behalf of our Board of Directors, devoted employees and most importantly, the people we serve, we thank you. We are truly grateful for your contributions that allow us to serve people every day.
Robert Smith, Palmetto Goodwill President & CEO
