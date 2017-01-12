America was great long before Trump came along

Weeks ago, Donald Trump told us the economy was a disaster. Now he tells us the economy is great - and he’s taking credit for it.
No, Mr. Trump. You will learn that the U.S. economy is like an ocean liner. It does not turn on a dime.
President Obama inherited the worst economy since Herbert Hoover and the Great Depression. Eight hundred thousand jobs were lost the final month of the Bush administration, along with bank failures, home foreclosures, and auto industry bankruptcies.
Despite a Republican Congress that openly avowed to do nothing but obstruct, Obama has presided over record-breaking monthly job creation, low unemployment, cheap gasoline, low mortgage rates, booming home sales, and a robust auto industry.
Mr. Trump, your claim to have rescued our economy is no better than your claim to have graduated from the Wharton School of business.
Sir, America is already great.
George M. Blumenthal, Little River
