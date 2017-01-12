Trump versus Hollywood. Why?

Please help me understand why Donald Trump is so insecure and thin-skinned he feels he must respond to every comment made about him?
I would think with his accomplishments, he could ignore petty criticism and concentrate on his new job.
It is time for Trump to rise above, show some class and stop acting like a bratty 12-year-old. It is beneath the Office of President to lash out and insult people in this manner. It is not constructive, and I don't see how it helps make America great again.
Ron Zeligson, Myrtle Beach
