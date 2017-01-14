Choose God, resist evil

What are some of the ways to know good over evil? To know how to choose good instead of evil?
We should ask for sincere and true faith in God, ask for a pure, humble heart, and a simple life with a grateful spirit.
The three things that hurt, offend or displease God are a mouth that hates people, a heart that holds resentments, and confidence in wealth or greed.
When we ask God to help us overcome evil to be good, we will get wisdom and inner peace in our journey, even with our trials. We just have to ask him.
God never said life would be easy, but when we surrender our will to His will, He promises us good.
Kay Bonner, Myrtle Beach
