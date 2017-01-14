We are grateful for the compassion shown our ‘angels’

Grateful for the compassion shown
I would like to take this time to humbly express my thanks to everyone who participated in the 2016 “Senior in Need” Christmas tree event. It was my 18th doing the event, and I continue to be amazed by the unselfishness, compassion and generosity of my community. You are awesome and again make my heart sing. Bless one and all.
Again this year I am enormously grateful for the unwavering support of Electronics, Inc., and Applewood House of Pancakes. They provide trees for the angels and are the drop-off locations for the gifts. We also had the generous support of Ellington at Wachesaw Plantation East, with the donation of first aid kits.
All of the gifts were distributed to the seniors through the Pawleys Island Senior Center, Meals on Wheels, St. Elizabeth Place at Baskervill, and to several senior hospice care patients. We are thankful for everyone who was involved with the distribution of these gifts. A special thank you to Dina.
We now have an angel in heaven to thank for many years of help and giving, Bess B. Baldwin, may God hold her in his arms.
Sheila F. Cook, coordinator, Senior in Need Angel Trees, Pawleys Island
