Time to put country before partisanship

Where have our country’s patriots, those who know in their hearts that Russian “commies” are no friends of America, gone? And how possibly can Julian Assange, a fugitive from justice, be believed by anyone, including Donald Trump?
New York watch out. Brighton Beach, like Crimea, has Russian speakers who Vladimir Putin will want to protect. Hopefully, we can still stand up and remind our leaders that this is our country, or perhaps we ought to start learning Russian.
God guide and save our country.
I also feel for those folks enjoying the benefits of health care reform, like in coal country, who are about to lose those benefits.
Scripture: What has been sown shall be reaped.
Don’t blame me.
John P. Parkinson, Myrtle Beach
Comments