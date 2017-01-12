Please give Trump a fair shake

The Sun News is again on the march, bashing our newly-elected president, Donald Trump.
Yep, we have a commentary by John M. Crisp, “Trump, ‘Merry Christmas’ and a Happy New Year.”
Why, indeed, say Merry Christmas? Gee, could it be that then-President Ulysses S. Grant declared Christmas a legal national holiday in 1870? And what is wrong with a Happy New Year?
In a way, Grant wanted to make America great again by making Christmas a national holiday after the gut wrenching Civil War fought to end slavery.
Gosh, then, the big blown Trump cartoon about his oath to ban burning of the American flag. Is he infringing upon free speech? Well, 16 other countries in some way or another punish burning their flags.
Just a few examples: In Austria, you can get six months in jail; Argentina, up to four years in jail; Israel, a fine up to $15,000 or three years behind bars; and in Switzerland, a fine or up to three years in prison.
After spending 13 months in Vietnam defending our flag, it was disappointing to see Americans disrespecting that flag. I say enough already.
The Sun News should strive to achieve a balance of fairness in reporting and give our president-elect a chance to, indeed, make America great again.
George J. Wilberg, Murrells Inlet
Comments