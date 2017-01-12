A new year, a new chance to get fit in Myrtle Beach

I am a huge fan of the City of Myrtle Beach’s recreation programs, particularly Pepper Geddings Recreation Center at 33rd Avenue North and Oak Street.
I am writing to let everyone know about a great program started on January 7.
Every year, Pepper Geddings has a new fitness challenge, starting in January, and there is great participation, especially by snowbirds. This year, the program is called “Fast Track to Fitness.” You can sign up for a 3-week session or a 6-week session.
There is access to all facilities, including the pool, plus an incredible lineup of classes. In addition, there is coaching, challenge events, healthy information meetings, and a wonderful opportunity to meet lots of new people.
Nancy Wanner, Socastee
