Dangerous Bay Road needs more than guardrails

I am quite sure everyone knows about the three teenagers who died on Bay Road. However, if you do not live off Bay Road, you have no idea just how dangerous it truly is.
I have lived in Myrtle Beach Golf and Yacht club for nine years, and the year I moved here, I contacted county officials with my concerns about how narrow the road is and how deep the ditches are. That was a waste of my time and stamp because it fell on deaf ears.
We do not need guardrails; we need the road widened and the ditches filled. The road is a death trap, and we also need radar set up 24 hours, 7 days per week. There is always someone flying down the road.
I plan to write to Horry County Council again. Public support for my concerns would be greatly appreciated.
Sandra McCall, Myrtle Beach
