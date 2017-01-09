Letters to the Editor

January 9, 2017 10:24 PM

Conway recreation center staff saved my life

On Nov. 9, I suffered a heart attack at the Conway Recreation Center. Thanks to the staff there, I’m here today.

I have a special thanks for Barbara Pavilack-Melenik, a personal trainer, who made everyone aware that I was down. I also want to thank Foster Hughes, David Williams and June Revis-Wood. Thanks to their efforts, I was alive again when emergency officials arrived.

This is an exceptional center with a great staff, extensive workout classes, equipment, pool and a track. It is a real family atmosphere, with everything done to enhance a member’s experience.

Everyone in the area should experience this outstanding facility and staff. I am so thankful that they made me strong and fit enough to survive.

Ernie McCauley, Conway

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Frank Braddock of Dick's Last Resort in North Myrtle Beach talks Pale Horse, New Years Resolutions, and duct tape

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos