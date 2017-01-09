Conway recreation center staff saved my life

On Nov. 9, I suffered a heart attack at the Conway Recreation Center. Thanks to the staff there, I’m here today.
I have a special thanks for Barbara Pavilack-Melenik, a personal trainer, who made everyone aware that I was down. I also want to thank Foster Hughes, David Williams and June Revis-Wood. Thanks to their efforts, I was alive again when emergency officials arrived.
This is an exceptional center with a great staff, extensive workout classes, equipment, pool and a track. It is a real family atmosphere, with everything done to enhance a member’s experience.
Everyone in the area should experience this outstanding facility and staff. I am so thankful that they made me strong and fit enough to survive.
Ernie McCauley, Conway
