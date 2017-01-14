Trump is already making America great again - support him

In reading the editorials, letters to the editor and columns in the last few weeks, the vitriol against President-elect Donald Trump has gone way beyond the bounds of rationality.
Trump won and yet the hostile, “Never Trump” madness carries on with such bitterness and hatred, it is sorrowful to hear, read or listen to.
What has Trump done to deserve such biting criticism? Well, let’s be fair and look thus far at what he has accomplished. Like it or not, the Cabinet is shaping up to be terrific. Two billionaires have committed to bringing million of jobs to our shores. Major industries, plus an auto manufacturer, have pledged not to move out of the country. The stock market is soaring. People feel good about the economy.
Minority leaders, church ministers, community activists, such as Jim Brown, met with Trump to solve the problems of the inner-city. Fair trade will be reviewed. He plans to cut costs and burdensome government expense, like Boeing's decision to scale back on Air Force One.
Tax cuts are in the making, plus many more innovative moves to make America great again will be coming.
As Trump has said, “I will make America so great again, with jobs, a good economy and prosperity, that you will ask me to stop overachieving.”
With such accomplishments by Trump, he has been met with shrill antagonism by people such as Meryl Streep, whose Hollywood-staged rants at the Golden Globe were hateful and down right disrespectful towards Trump.
Michael Moore and Al Sharpton have pledged to gather protests at the inauguration. The mass media have been consistently nit-picking on every move Trump makes. There seems to be no fair and balanced media.
Whatever happened to Robert De Niro, Cher, Whoopi Goldberg and others who said they would consider leaving the U.S. if Trump was elected? I can go on, but I am sure you get my point.
Let us pray for the protection, safety and well being of President Trump as he takes on the duty of the highest office in the U.S. and wish him well on making America great again.
The writer lives in Myrtle Beach.
Comments