Winters along the Strand have been getting warmer, despite the headlines

Back in the mid 1970s, a freak February snow storm blew in off the Atlantic to the surprise of our Grand Strand packed with package golfers. There was no Weather Channel or cable TV then.
Daytime temperatures were in the mid-20s, as I remember. The Strand was paralyzed.
There was no snow removal equipment or road salt. The cold persisted for several days and the snow, about 18 inches, stayed with it. The golfers had nothing to do but eat and party.
Fleming Jensen sent a friend in a four-wheel drive vehicle to pick me up, along with several other musicians. We all converged on the Holiday Inn North’s Sandtrrap Lounge where we played to a packed house for days and nights of “snow party” revelry.
Back in the ‘60s and ‘70s, there were quite a few cold days like this. It was not uncommon to have long spurts of cold weather where the daytime temperatures did not make it out of the 20s or 30s. Daytime temperatures in the 40s were commonplace. Nights in the teens – and occasional nights in the single digits -- were not an anomaly.
In the winter of 1981, I went duck hunting in five-degree weather, with wind chill factors below zero. Then there was the Christmas Blizzard of 1989 with an unusually long cold blast.
Those two instances in the 80s were really the last real experiences we have had with “Old Man Winter.”
Grand Strand winters have been generally and gradually warmer since the ‘70s, actually. This can be verified through our State Climatologist’s office, with precise numbers from the Brookgreen Gardens weather log. But Climate Change is a hoax, right?
So the bold headline - “Grand Strand braces for Old Man Winter” -- on the front page of last Sunday’s edition of The Sun News was really a bit off the mark, especially considering that temperatures were predicted to be back in the 60s by Tuesday and the 70s by Thursday.
The Sun News would do well to consider such headlines, in context, with a week of weather, at least. We get enough sensationalism from Jim Cantore and his crowd. We don’t need to be giving the reservations, err, cancellations desks any overtime in January.
The writer lives in Murrells inlet.
