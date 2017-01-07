Does Trump care about all Americans?

Now that the Electoral College vote has come in, we can officially call Donald Trump President-elect Trump. A more accurate statement would be King Trump and Queen Ivanka (yes, his daughter).
I watched the Electoral College select King Trump in Harrisburg, the capitol of Pennsylvania. Before the vote occurred, GOP Chairman Rob Gleason read a prepared speech in which he referred to “President Trump” and “Vice President Pence.” I did a double take because I was pretty sure the electors hadn’t voted yet. Gleason spoke as if it were a done deal. If any elector had even considered voting another way, Gleason made it clear that was not an option.
He went on to say that King Trump would be the president for all Americans. Duh, we only have one president. My question is, will he be a president that cares about all Americans? We know the answer to that. No.
He continued his rhetoric, saying that Trump will make America white again. OK, he didn’t say that exactly. Maybe that is just what I heard. He may have said “great,” but I am pretty sure we are already great.
Gleason must not travel internationally. If he did, he would respect how great the United States already is.
Donald and Ivanka have said that Trump is going to bring all Americans together. I am concerned they will use some type of catastrophic event on U.S. soil to unite Americans. We must watch out for Russia and Trump’s plans.
The writer is from Allentown, Pennsylvania.
