Ignore celebrity whiners and support Trump

Didn't we all hear that many of A-list celebrities were going to move to Canada if Donald Trump was elected?
When will that happen?
It's really annoying to continually hear them moan and groan, and I and am sure many readers are annoyed at continuously reading posts, tweets and blurbs on various social media platforms and internet sites about them complaining about what he is doing and who he has selected or will be selecting for various cabinet positions.
It's also pitiful that many of the nightly talk show types and some of the news commentators are so biased. They are there to entertain or convey unbiased information. They are not here to control how you think.
To the A-listers: Stop moaning and groaning and pack your darn bags and get out!
Oh, by the way, if any of them come back into the United States to earn insane amounts of money from movies, concerts and whatever else they do, including some of their ridiculous reality shows, they should be taxed very heavily on the income they generate for themselves and the IRS should collect those taxes on a withholding basis before they go back to wherever they are planning to live.
I still have hope that citizens of this great country of ours don't live and breathe every ounce of their lives based on the words these A-listers espouse. Those of you who do, you need some serious help. Stop making these people rich. Think about what you could be doing to be more productive and how you could be supporting more important causes here at home.
There are people who are critically ill from various medical conditions. We have wounded veterans who need our support. And there are thousands of internal issues in the United States that need addressing and our support.
Write or call your representatives. Complain about our decaying infrastructure and the disastrous weakening of our military. Support organizations that help the ill and infirm. Support our wounded veterans. Support those veterans who come home and can no longer adjust to a normal life because of what they have experienced in the wars they have bravely fought. Support our president-elect in a positive way.
Remember, as I said above, the A-listers are there to entertain, not to convince you to be motivated into a political stance that they personally believe in. If you don't like how things turned out, then two or four years from now when new candidates are on the stump, listen to what they have to say and stand for. Make your decisions based on what they convey, not what some A-lister who's making insane amounts of money think you should be believing.
Mr. Trump won critical states because people in those states needed real change and recognized that he might be the means to that end. There are some states where the populace couldn't recognize the need for change even it they were hit straight on with a baseball bat. Mr. Trump is getting a quick and dirty lesson in what he will face to run this country for the next four years.
He is also learning that it will be a difficult process. I mentioned a few months ago that he will surround himself with good qualified people, as he has done in his businesses. I believe he has demonstrated that for the most part based on most of the nominations announced to date.
I wish him God's speed and good luck, and I sincerely hope he can turn this country around and make America greater than it has ever been.
One of the ways he can do that is by everyone ignoring the nonsense espoused by these A-listers and supporting our president and conveying our concerns to our representatives. Go be entertained - but don't live your lives based on what they preach.
The writer lives in Murrells Inlet.
Comments