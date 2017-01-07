Gov. Haley has made us proud once, will again

Dear Gov. Haley, congratulations on your recent job appointment. I may be prejudiced, but I think you are one of President-elect Donald Trump's best choice. You have done South Carolina proud.
I will be the first to admit you were not my choice when you were elected as governor. However, you have proven the naysayers wrong in such a strong way that I thought you needed to be praised for the leadership you have shown, not just the folks of South Carolina, but others throughout this great country of ours.
You have faced adversity, weathered storms, and kept your dignity and made us all proud that you were representing us during good times and bad times. You made me proud to be a South Carolinian during that horrible time in Charleston. Instead of rioting, as has been done throughout this country, you brought down the Confederate flag and had people, black and white, standing across the bridge holding hands.
I can't think of any other state that had people pulling together, rather than fighting and rioting. You were great during Hurricane Matthew. You were calm and kept people informed, kept the evacuation organized, and I'm sure kept a lot of casualties from happening. You have continually pulled up your Big Girl Pants and kept things going smoothly throughout your term. I can't think of any man who would have done a better job.
I am so proud to be part of this state, transplanted from West Virginia. You have huge shoes to be filled and have left a great legacy to be remembered in the great state of South Carolina. However, I have one wish and ask that you never forget who you are when you begin your new position, that you stay who you are, that you work for the people of this great nation, as you have so tirelessly worked for the people of South Carolina, that you don't go to Washington and drink the selfish “me, me, me” juice that all of our people in office have done.
I hope you can stand up straight, tall and proud and show them all that f you are honest, do what you say you will, take pride in your job and never lose sight of what is good for our country, that you can easily do the job.
It has never been about a woman not being capable of doing what is good for our nation. Your career has been about being a good, truthful, loyal, down to Earth lady - in every sense of the word - who steps up to the plate and does the job every bit as good as any man before her did. Good luck with the next step and may God bless you and the great United States of America.
Make us proud - again!
The writer lives in Little River.
