Trump deal is great for taxpayers

The cartoon that was published on Dec. 18 depicts the cost of the 800 Carrier jobs being saved by President-elect Donald Trump as a cost to be borne by the taxpayers. Again, we can count on the mainstream media to overlook any facts that don't fit their anti-Trump narrative.
The press has widely reported, correctly according to most sources, that Carrier will receive $7 million dollars in return for keeping these jobs in the U.S.A. What is not reported is that 800 (lowest of the estimates) retained jobs generate approximately $5 million to $7 million in tax revenue per year. The investment of taxpayers dollars is returned essentially in the first year.
The bottom line is that President-elect Trump's efforts not only saved 800 U.S. jobs, but also the accompanying income tax revenues. each of which would have been lost through the benign neglect of current “leaders”!
Len Farrell, Longs
