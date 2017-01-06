Kaepernick is no hero to me or any other sane American

Re “Kaepernick undertaking important civil rights work” letter by Martin Danenberg.
Perhaps that was an effort to incite, perhaps a joke, certainly too large to be a misprint.
Could it be that Issac Bailey and all Sun News employees have lost their minds? Hopefully, there might be one still sane enough to print a large apology for the headline of that letter. Upon reading it, I started to stutter, laugh, cry and gag all at once.
What is important about advocating that we should all stand together and see that youths must not be stopped from committing crimes and acts of violence where they live?
I assume he is referring to the National Black Violence Conference when he says Colin Kaepernick is a hero to all of us.
Just what is heroic about indicating that all police officers are pigs and that our flag and national anthem deserve no respect? Certainly no hero to me or any patriotic American who loves and respects this country.
Wonder what kind of volatile reaction there would be if you printed news of a National White Violence conference.
Surely most black people realize that civil rights in America belongs to all, regardless of color.
We all need to be reminded that it does not cost a thing to be nice, to be kind, to respect, and to love one another.
Jean Moodie, Pawleys Island
