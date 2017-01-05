Good still happens in this too cruel world

I drove into a ditch, and I met the friendliest people and police officer and tow truck driver ever!
In today's violent and hectic days of life, it's nice to know there are good people out there willing to help you. I don't speak any more due to cancer and I had no trouble dealing with all of these people who helped me.
The couple who helped me were the best. They were shopping in the antique store and saw me in the ditch and stayed with me until I was able to drive away.
The police officers were such a help and they also stayed until I drove away. They were very courteous and professional.
The tow truck driver was a young man and very helpful to me.
I was shaken up a little but not injured at all, and neither was my car. Just wanted to thank all of them again and wish a Merry Christmas.
Judy Aquilino, Myrtle Beach
