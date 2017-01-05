Step up to help hurting children in Horry County

Children who enter the foster care system are in need of caring adults to speak up for them in Family Court. The Guardian ad Litem is a strong child advocate for children. If you are over 21 and can give 4 hours to 5 hours a month to visit a child, you can change a child’s life. You do not need a college degree or a legal or social work background. The very best child advocates are simply people who care passionately about children.
Horry County residents who are concerned about child abuse victims can get involved. The Horry County office of the Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem Program is offering a 30-hour training program at no cost. The next training class starts Tuesday, Jan. 24 in the Horry County Guardian ad Litem office: 1320 Highway 501 Business Unit H Conway, SC 29526.
Contact Erin Marshall at the Horry County office at (843) 347-9750 or erin.marshall@admin.sc.gov today and learn more about how you can get involved. You can also get more information and download an application at horry.scgal.org.
Be the person who positively changes a child’s life forever!
Erin Marshall, Conway
