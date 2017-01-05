Liberal bias is destroying your newspaper

Recently I saw a letter to the editor encouraging your paper to get in line with your constituents (the people like me, who buy your newspaper) in terms of outlook and views. The person who wrote that is a conservative, as I am.
The media today is and has always been off the charts left. We can argue this all day, but that's not the point. I do maintain, however, that the sole requirement to get a degree (or indoctrination) in a liberal arts BS subject is a bleeding heart.
I am at the point today where many of us are, in which I can get the news from other sources and not have to read a mainstream media article and try and filter out the propaganda and try and get informed. I would even accept an effort on your part of unbiased reporting, which is what you should be in the business of doing anyway. A good example is the Stars and Stripes military newspaper.
In the coming months and years, many many more newspapers will close. They may choose to believe that it was because of forces beyond their control when the truth is that bias in the paper forced people to find other far less biased reporting.
You have the chance to prevent that and in the process increase your profits and serve your country. I hope you will listen to what I have to say.
Thanks, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.
Mike Kostecki , Myrtle Beach
