Lions Club works hard to improve Myrtle Beach

The Myrtle Beach Lions Club wants to thank Darrell Cox and his staff at Eggs Up Grill on 38th Avenue North for supporting us during our recent Pancake Supper fundraiser. The generosity of all our friends and neighbors in the Myrtle Beach community is also appreciated.
One of the tenets of Lions Clubs is that 100 percent of all funds raised goes back into the community. This project will allow us to continue to fund the various activities to live up to our motto of “We Serve” in the Myrtle Beach area, primarily to meet vision-related needs, such as providing glasses and eye surgeries.
Another important aspect of meeting our community needs is having the members available for this task. To that end, if you are interested in knowing more about the Lions organization, please call (843) 444-4081 or visit our website www.lionsclubs.org.
Brian P’Pool, Myrtle Beach Lions Club project chairman
