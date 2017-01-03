Another tourist attraction would be welcome

On behalf of tourism, I thank you for the fine Ferris wheel along Ocean Boulevard, a fine improvement
I am hereby respectfully suggesting that you investigate the feasibility of bringing a cable car or gondola across various parts of the Intracoastal Waterway.
I am aware that several permits would be required, including maybe those from the Army Corps of Engineers, the Environmental Protection Agency, conservation and zoning permits, and more. However, I believe this feature would be a very welcome asset to the area.
Fred Portway, Myrtle Beach
Comments