Letters to the Editor

January 3, 2017 10:44 PM

Another tourist attraction would be welcome

On behalf of tourism, I thank you for the fine Ferris wheel along Ocean Boulevard, a fine improvement

I am hereby respectfully suggesting that you investigate the feasibility of bringing a cable car or gondola across various parts of the Intracoastal Waterway.

I am aware that several permits would be required, including maybe those from the Army Corps of Engineers, the Environmental Protection Agency, conservation and zoning permits, and more. However, I believe this feature would be a very welcome asset to the area.

Fred Portway, Myrtle Beach

Letters to the Editor

