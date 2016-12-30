Columnist is racist and anti-Trump

Re “Time to take OUR country back” column by Leonard Pitts Jr.
One again columnist Leonard Pitts gets to spew his racist comments in The Sun News. In this column, he says “It comes a month after white supremacy was elected president.”
Did he mean white supremacy or white supremacist? He obviously is saying that 62 million-plus Donald Trump voters are guilty of white supremacy. If that is not a definition of racism, I do not know what is.
Yet month after month we are exposed in The Sun News to his racist views. This country spoke out against people like Pitts on Nov. 8.
I believe that in four years we are going to see a much less divided country. People like Pitts will not make it easy.
Ron Poole, Little River
