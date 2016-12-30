Help us give the gift of reading

Many of us are thankful for what we have and just enjoy being with friends and family this holiday season. However, during the last few weeks, I have interviewed several students through the Horry County Literacy Council who are asking for something we all take for granted: the gift of reading.
The student waiting list is growing and there is a greater need for volunteers to be trained to grant their wishes. Please consider giving a couple hours of your time each week to help others increase their self-esteem and the opportunity to improve their reading, writing and life skills.
Many changes have been made over the last eight months due to some very dedicated volunteers: utilization of the most updated screening and reading assessments of the Council’s students; met the need for glasses to improve reading levels; created student and volunteer data base; increased collaborative efforts with other organizations; and settled into its new surroundings in central Myrtle Beach at 923 N. Kings Highway.
The Council is currently planning its Annual Mystery Dinner Fundraiser (Murder Most Green) to be held on Jan. 28 at the Sea Mist Conference Center. Space is limited so please make arrangements now by calling (843) 839-1695 or emailing literacyhc@gmail.com. Many of your favorite actors and actresses will be back as suspects, along with a buffet and a Silent Auction to benefit the Council’s mission of improving literacy in Horry County.
Patricia Bush, Horry County Literacy Council executive director
