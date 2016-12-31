Animals are living creatures, too

I was happy to read about Mayflower the cow finding a safe haven in the Dec. 1 edition of The Sun News Neighbors section.
I decided more than 40 years ago to become a vegetarian because of the cruelty to farm animals. I know I am probably in the minority, and that people will keep eating meat. But awareness of the life of farm animals doesn't mean you have to stop eating meat as I did; it only means be aware of where and how the meat you eat has been treated, and which country it comes from. When research is done, you’ll find that the horrific life that some farm animals endure is mind-blowing, and it probably will not change.
Animals do have feelings; they have bonds with other animals. Anyone who has a family pet knows this to be true, whether it is a dog, cat, goat, or horse, so keep an open mind when seeing dead animals in the supermarket.
Beryl Andrews, Myrtle Beach
Comments