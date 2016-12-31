Journalists should be thanked for their constant search for truth

In this election year, you have tried to deliver the news - the facts, not fake news- to your readership. You have tried to be even-handed. Yet somehow there seem to be many readers who want only to see their news, the news that panders to their candidate or their agenda.
The view that we cannot trust any journalist to report facts is harming our country. We have newspapers that have reliable, researched and verified sources. We seem to want to trust our candidate over these sources. Are they stellar truth-sayers? Do we trust sources that spread fake news? Do we trust word of mouth?
It now behooves us, as citizens, to check our facts, our sources. We need truth. Stories/parables are meant to be told to help us understand the truth. They use the story to help us understand more clearly and deeply our relationships, families, friends, ourselves, the world. They are much needed, but they are open to interpretation. We need truth.
A return to a civilization, where we all dare to state our opinions forcibly but kindly in reaction to the truth, is much needed. If we do not know the truth, where are we? Who are we?
Kudos to you for trying to disseminate the truth. Kudos to all hard-working journalists searching for the truth.
Flossie Chapman, North Myrtle Beach
Comments