Don’t forget about pet safety during the holidays

As we celebrate joyfully with friends and family this holiday season, American Humane—the country’s first national humane organization—is reminding pet owners to take safety steps to ensure that the holidays are just as merry for their furry friends.
When you deck the halls, keep in mind that many popular holiday decorations can be dangerous for your pet. Ribbons, garland, pine needles, and some types of festive plants—like mistletoe, holly, and poinsettias—can all pose serious health threats if ingested. Pet owners should also remember to hang breakable, glass ornaments well out of reach of a wagging tail or a curious cat, as broken decorations can be harmful to animals when stepped on or swallowed.
With a few precautions, your four-legged family members can have a holly, jolly holiday season, too.
Dr. Robin Ganzert, President and CEO, American Humane
Comments