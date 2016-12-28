We’ve turned away from God; there is still time to repent

I think its very interesting that we call ourselves a Christian state, that this is the “Bible Belt,” which is supposed to be the United States. But everything is going completely against the Bible.
Beginning with the Sabbath day, we are told in the Bible in Exodus 20:8-11 to go on the seventh day, which for us would be Saturday, not Sunday.
We are given a dietary law in Leviticus 11 but taught a lie that you can eat what you want as long as you pray over it. We were given “Holy Days” in Leviticus 23, but the holidays (Christmas) have nothing to do with Jesus. Despite popular opinion, he’s coming back very soon.
Psalms 110:5-6: “The Lord at thy right hand shall strike through kings in the day of his wrath. He shall judge among the heathen, he shall fill the places with the dead bodies; he shall wound the heads over many countries.”
As long as we are alive, there is time to repent and be baptized in Jesus’ name for remission of sins, Acts 2:38.
Tawndra Lance, Horry County
