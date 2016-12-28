Labels don’t always reflect this country’s complex truth

Re “We are a republic, not a democracy, for a good reason” letter by Clyde Davis.
I got my daily belly laugh upon reading the recent letter regarding the proper label to describe our country. The levity had to do with the writer's analogy about an impending “dinner vote” taken by the lion, tiger and lamb.
This humorous dialogue inspired me to recall the spin of a similar saying: “One day the lion will lie down with the lamb; however, until that day comes, my money is on the lion.”
Comical, but very true, particularly in today's world.
On a more serious note, I would strongly encourage the writer to peruse the web to get a better understanding of the two terms he mentioned in his letter, namely, “democracy” and “democratic republic.”
There is a plethora of good, reliable information available about this labeling that might shed additional light on his thinking about how our nation is really characterized.
Beatrice Brayboy, Myrtle Beach
