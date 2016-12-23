Integrated learning is a must

The Why America is Free Curriculum (WAIFC) immerses students in the life of revolutionary America. It is a six-week hands-on history experience for 4th or 5th grade students taught through all subjects. When students internalize what they have learned, it becomes part of them, affecting attitudes and behavior. Embracing history in this way in elementary school provides a firm foundation for understanding civics in middle school. When the students reach high school, they will not just memorize names, dates and documents, but they will appreciate the relevance of these documents.
America is the first nation founded on the idea of freedom. Liberty requires civic responsibility.
The next generation of American citizens must understand that our shared identity is more important than our differences and that our national heritage belongs to all of us.
WAIFC is taught in 12 states, in more than 150 public and private schools, with 39 of those schools being in South Carolina. WAIFC should be available to every child.
Helen W. Taylor, Columbia
