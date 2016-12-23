Myrtle Beach decisions could lead to bigger tax burden

Myrtle Beach Council has mixed priorities. The council continues its efforts to shut down taxpaying businesses, with no clear plan on how to replace lost income or deal with likely vacant locations that will follow. All of this while moving ahead with a $5 million renovation of the field at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium.
I can't comprehend why a large-dollar renovation could be necessary. Sounds like a gold-plated, pet project of some of our council members. Throw in the actions to shut down parking along the beach to most likely appease some of their rich friends in the “golden mile” and the original plan to build a small performing arts center that would likely have served only a small part of the wealthier residence, it appears that council is largely disconnected from the average property taxpaying citizens and the rest of Myrtle Beach residents.
I would urge the council to reevaluate where they are heading and look for new sources of revenue while more closely managing expenses so we don't soon hear about needed tax increases.
Bruce Burton, Myrtle Beach
