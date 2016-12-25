Trump presidency first step back to American greatness

I always admired the people that would have the patience to put all those dominoes in a roll only to see them topple when with the slightest push by a finger one would go down and start the continuous falling down. On the other hand I would wonder do people that do this have a life?
Donald Trump has a life outside of politics and has recently turned that life's work over to the care of others. He maybe having documents drawn up so that the severing between his past work and new work for our country is firm, distinct and fully separated.
When the Carrier Corporation was persuaded by Mr. Trump and Vice president-elect Mike Pence to not leave the country and stay in Indiana, I 'll bet there were a lot of folks in the Hoosier state who stood up and were thankful for this quality move.
I believe it is just the beginning.
Just recently, it was reported that Mr. Trump told the CEO of Apple Tim Cook, “Tim, you know one of the things that will be a real achievement for me is when I get Apple to build a big plant in the United States, or many big plants in the United States.”
But most experts agree that building iPhones from scratch in the United States is impractical and economically unfeasible.
Remember how the experts thought that Trump did not have a snowball’s chance in hell of being elected? So much for the political experts, and the experts quoted by Julia Carrie Wong in her article from San Francisco, in which I have quoted from.
I grew up in what is now a part of the Rust Belt, upstate New York. The state has been running ads in South Carolina saying on TV, bring your business here and you have a ten-year no tax zone.
One of the paradoxes is the Carrier Corporation and the dome that was constructed in their name for Syracuse University. For $2.75 million in 1979, the university allowed Carrier the naming rights to the stadium forever - which is a long time and has turned out to be a raw deal compared to what is going on now.
Coupled with that, guess what corporation pulled out of Syracuse years ago and left so many with out a job? You guessed it, Carrier!
I'm not picking on Carrier. I am just showing that when big companies pull out of manufacturing in the U.S., it hurts. Corporations deciding to help rebuild the U.S. by returning and building here, many of these having their own roots in the U.S., can become a true economic backbone and give our nation a brighter financial future.
Ford announced this year that all small cars will be made in Mexico. Mr. Trump, via Twitter, announced that he was in contact with Bill Ford and trying to keep the Lincoln plant in Kentucky.
Back to the dominoes. I believe that as big corporations begin to see this as a profitable trend, not only for good public relations but for the benefit of the common American, that the movement will take on a life of its own.
How did I come to believe this? How did it come to be that so many people and states decided to elect Mr. Trump?
It is because he is a real leader.
He is smart and knows how to get things down. He also knows how to put the right people into the right positions, like Pence.
As the dominoes fall, our nation will rise.
The writer lives in Myrtle Beach.
