One glaring omission in great light show

My husband and I just completed the Christmas light show in the North Myrtle Beach Sports complex. It was very nice, but there was absolutely nothing I saw that exemplified the true meaning of Christmas - the birth of the Christ child.
Did I miss it?
Surely, among all the lovely lighted displays, there could have been at least one of the Nativity. Planners, please consider this for next year, as so many families visit this lighted display. A reminder of what Christmas Day truly means would have been appreciated for sure.
GeorgeAnn Feldman, Little River
Comments