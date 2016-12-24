Jesus had the most positive effect of anyone in history. Yet during the holiday that celebrates the birth of Jesus, many don't want to say “Merry Christmas” or focus on Jesus.
The world can't take away the uniqueness of Jesus or change the reason for the season. The birth of Jesus was the only event in history that was so unique and important as to change time (B.C. to A.D.) and restart the calendar.
The book, “What if Jesus Had Never Been Born,” by the late D. James Kennedy, documented how Jesus had the most most positive effect of anyone in history. Christians have done more than any group to promote education and literacy worldwide. Christians have built thousands of hospitals and orphanages all over the world.
Organizations started by Christians, such as the Salvation Army and Red Cross, have helped millions. Charles Murray, an agnostic and libertarian scholar, in his book, “Human Accomplishment,” found that Christianity underlies most of human accomplishment. For positive impact, Jesus reigns supreme.
No one even comes close.
America has rejected, but needs, Jesus more than ever. You need Jesus more than ever. Those who think they can go to heaven or even celebrate Christmas without Jesus are only going through the motions.
C.S. Lewis said it best in describing the importance of Jesus and how cold the world would be without Jesus.
It would be “always winter, never Christmas!”
D.D. Nave, Elizabethton, Tennessee
