All the Trump-bashing must end

Another Sunday, another Trump-bashing article by Celia Rivenbark.
The night of the elections, I was on a cruise ship out of Charleston. More than three-fourths of the people on the ship were South Carolinians, all Donald Trump fans. It was the most exciting place to be, especially coming from New York.
We see enough cry babies on CNN. We don't have to smother our newspaper with Trump-bashing articles, too.
Christmas - yes, I wrote Christmas, not “Holiday” - is only a week away. Let’s take off our blue suits ( Hillary Wear) and put on our red.
Kathleen M. Guy, Calabash, North Carolina
Comments