South Carolina politicians want more of our money? No way

In the Dec. 19 edition of The Sun News, there is a proposal to increase the pay for South Carolina’s legislators from $10,400 to $40,830. The rationale is that one has to pay to get the best and brightest. At what, scamming the government?
I’ve heard that song sung before. If it is enacted, let’s throw in term limits to maybe two terms.
It’s a part-time job. The article also said that they already get a $12,000 indirect expense account (in addition to the $10,400); and should they have to stay at the capital, $140 per day for meals and lodging. I would suspect that $140 also pays for all other trips through out the state.
Rep. John King, the referred author and champion of the bill, points out that legislators work “round the clock” and they deserve the increase. Government employees often throw out their moans and groans of long hours and non-stop work loads. Let me throw this in to ponder.
Our military is always on duty, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Who is their champion and what is their pay? Ever see a poor politician or a rich soldier?
Harold Eldred, Longs
