Be mindful about Trump’s careless hands

Much was made of Donald Trump's small, yet wondering hands during the 2016 presidential race. While a preponderance of that reporting might have been largely explained away by his conservative following as media sensationalism, the manner in which he still uses his hands is becoming a much more serious threat to our nation and, indeed, the world.
One only has to read a few of his many, many recent tweets to realize that he is becoming more and more of a “ready-fire-aim” type of danger to our democracy. That behavior, coupled with his lack of a true interest in gathering timely first-hand information from our top national security agencies, should heighten our collective national concern about how he might manipulate those little, bitty fingers once he has official access to our nuclear codes.
Ray Brayboy, Myrtle Beach
