Peteet the perfect fit for Georgetown treasurer

Allison Sippel Peteet is absolutely the candidate for Georgetown County’s next treasurer. I have known Allison for 20 years. Her dedicated service to everything she commits herself to, her community-oriented mindset, her business experience and her forward-thinking are valuable assets we need in our next treasurer.
Allison has lived in Georgetown County for more than 40 years. She has watched this area grow and has grown with it. Allison is very knowledgeable about the businesses, communities and the government of Georgetown. Her work and life experiences in Georgetown are priceless.
Allison opened and ran the Hook Line and Sinker from 1986-2000. In 2000, she started a career in real estate and currently owns Carolina Properties. Allison has worked for the county for more than nine years. In her past three career choices, Allison has shown leadership, loyalty and commitment.
Allison also cares about the citizens of Georgetown County and has volunteered many hours to great organizations such as Baskervill Food Pantry, Guardian ad Litem for children in Department of Social Services custody, Habitat for Humanity, Smith Medical Clinic, Meals on Wheels, United Way, Voices for Children, Outreach Farm and Georgetown Rotary Club.
I fully support Allison Sippel Peteet for treasurer and I ask you to support her, too, on Nov. 8.
Debbie Herndon, Pawleys Island
