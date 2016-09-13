NFL players went way over the line on 9/11 anniversary

I have no problem with people protesting what they believe to be an injustice. I also reserve that same right. If these players think there is such an injustice to their cause, let's see them donate half of their pay to it. They do make millions after all.
What these overgrown children and immature men showed me on the anniversary of 9/11 is that they are one dimensional and could care less about other people’s personal experiences.
One of my daughters saw the second plane hit a tower. At the time, she was dating a fireman, who, as it turned out, was the only survivor from his station house. She also attended memorial services.
For these “heroes” of the gridiron to start their protest on a 9/11 anniversary and not wait a week is bull.
The NFL and its sponsors can go to hell.
Robert Milner, Southport, N.C.
