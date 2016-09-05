A major traffic problem is developing in North Myrtle Beach

The car line for dismissal at North Myrtle Beach Middle School is becoming a nuisance and hazard. The cars are so numerous that the waiting line spills out onto S.C. 90 in both directions.
Cars that park along the shoulder often do not pull off the road completely, risking being side swiped by passing traffic. They are also beginning to encroach into the nearby Subway and Exxon gas station, making access to it difficult.
The cars that are lining up in the other direction remain in the center median. This line often becomes so long that it extends past the intersection of Highway 1008. Vehicles trying to make a left handed turn onto or off of Highway 1008 have their line of sight obstructed by the car line. This is a growing problem and something needs to be done.
Carl Wood, Little River
