What happened to the great CCU news coverage?

As an alum of Coastal Carolina University and a relatively new local (a little more than 5 years), I used to enjoy the CCU coverage in The Sun News, but recently I am wondering what happened.
TSN used to have writers specifically assigned to CCU who fans could interact with on social media if we had questions. Now, when the university is arguably in it's most important year to date, the transition phase from FCS to FBS for football and from the Big South to the Sun Belt Conference in all sports, the local paper decides to have a “writer by committee” with far fewer stories than in years past.
That is not a knock on the other sports writers. But how are they supposed to develop relationships with the players, coaches, administration, etc., when it's a different writer every week?
Sincerely,
A Disappointed Alumnus
Bob Doyle, Longs
