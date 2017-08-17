Editorials

Horry County police wrong for letting pranksters go

August 17, 2017 4:26 AM

Re “It wasn’t kidnapping, it was pranks” article in The Sun News.

I cannot believe that the Horry County sheriff and other law enforcement officials have dismissed the actions of four stupid teen youths who drove around harassing two young boys as a prank!

Feigning kidnapping is not funny. A prank is tipping over the outhouse.

I see no mention of anyone talking with the two young boys to see if they experienced fright or trauma. How will the young boys react the next time they see a similar vehicle? These immature teens need to taught a lesson by making them publicly apologize to the young boys and their families, and do some community service as a minimum punishment.

Bill Ofsanik, Murrells Inlet

