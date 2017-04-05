Another hero will lead annual military appreciation parade

1:43 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 4.4 Pause

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

2:23 CCU football players visit prison in Bennettsville

2:33 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 4.5

2:17 Making chicken rice in the old days

2:57 Murrells Inlet 'Snakeman' follows in family's footsteps

4:47 Former heroin addict talks about low point, rehab