Comey keeps it real with Trump

2:04 Rough roads costing Myrtle Beach drivers thousands Pause

1:12 Mom-and-pop motels in Myrtle Beach remain while larger developments take over the shore

1:38 Dr. David Tonkin on the side effects of prescribing 'deadly medications'

2:41 MB City Council answers questions about parking issues

1:25 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.22

2:01 'Beauty and the Beast' (Official trailer)

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

1:55 Residents weigh in on school board's proposed raises

3:21 Shannon Briggs of Fat Harold's Beach Club needs your help naming her signature drink this week | Hot Pour