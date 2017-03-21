Miss Ruby’s Kids needs sponsors for big fundraiser

Miss Ruby’s Kids, the growing nonprofit organization that helps low-income parents and children improve their communication skills, is looking for more sponsors and ticket buyers for the annual Garden Party on April 2 at Pawley’s Plantation Golf & Country Club.
The Garden Party is the nonprofit’s major fundraising event, typically providing nearly 20 percent of the operating budget, according to executive director Kristen Laga. The 11th annual event has a couple of firsts, including the venue at Pawley’s Plantation and live music by “Chasing Mosquitos,” comprised of Legends in Concert band members.
“We’re kind of excited about that,” Laga said.
At previous events, music has been provided by DJs.
A signature item for the live auction is “Pelican Inn,” a framed 18x22 watercolor on board, donated by Pawleys Island artist Barney Slice. Other items for the live auction include a golf cart, donated by Best Golf Cars of Myrtle Beach, and an all-day offshore charter trip for six, donated by First Strike Offshore Charters of Marlin Quay Marina, Garden City Beach.
Miss Ruby’s Kids was started 14 years ago by sisters Jo Fortuna and Betsy Marlow, in honor of the late Ruby Forsythe, who taught in a one-room school in Pawleys Island. Marlow served as executive director until two years ago and still actively supports the organization.
“We focus on helping parents increase their expressive [speaking] and receptive [understanding] language skills,” Laga said.
The goal is to better prepare young children for school by improving low-income parents’ communications skills. They learn how to use books and toys designed to help parents and young children communicate. The nonprofit currently serves 63 Georgetown County families.
“We’ve got some awesome new things coming up, such as collaborating with St. Cyprian Catholic Church and expanding the impact in the Hispanic community,” Laga said.
She anticipates the program will grow the total number of families served by 10 percent. She is also working on a program with Georgetown County industries. The nonprofit has a new program coordinator, Stacy Nance, who has 12 years experience in early education.
Tidelands Health Georgetown Memorial Hospital is again the event sponsor for the Garden Party. Miss Ruby’s Kids is participating in Palmetto Giving Day on May 2, a social media event of for National Day of Giving. Other fundraising events include a golf tournament in October and the Kitchen Tour in November.
The nonprofit recently received a $60,000 grant from the Frances P. Bunnelle Foundation of Pawleys Island. The Bunnelle funds will be distributed over three years, $20,000 in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Miss Ruby’s Kids also receives financial support from International Paper Foundation and Sisters of Charity of South Carolina.
Prior to joining Miss Ruby’s Kids in May 2015, Lago was director of development for the Pocono region of the Devereux Foundation, a national organization.
Contact information
For more information about becoming a sponsor for Miss Ruby’s Kids Annual Garden Party or to purchase tickets ($100 per person), contact the nonprofit, located at 2018 Church Street in Georgetown.
Online | www.missrubyskids.net/events/gardenparty
Phone | 843-527-0277
What | 11th Annual Garden Party includes food, live music, live and silent auctions
When | April 2 at 3 p.m.
Where | Pawley’s Plantation Golf & Country Club
