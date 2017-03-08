Another chance to improve lives along the Grand Strand

Palmetto Giving Day on May 2, a new Grand Strand connection to Give Local America, will raise money for 32 Georgetown County nonprofits. In the past, Georgetown County nonprofits have participated in Lowcountry Giving Day, which is not being done this year.
In 2016, about 24 Georgetown County nonprofits collectively raised $369,000 in the 24-hour online giving event held on the first Tuesday of May.
When it was announced that Lowcountry Giving Day would not be done this year, “eleven of us [directors of nonprofits] got together,” Eric Spatz says. He’s the executive director of Teach My People, one of the 32 participants in Palmetto Giving Day that in past years have benefitted from the Lowcountry event. Last year the Georgetown County entities were among 190 in Lowcountry.
The goal for the 32 Georgetown County nonprofits this year is $500,000. The 32 signed on by the March 1 deadline, a significant increase from last year. The Frances P. Bunnelle Foundation in Pawleys Island made a $5,000 grant to purchase the hosting platform services of Kimbia, a main host site for Give Local America.
In addition to the grant, Ashley Nelson of the Bunnelle Foundation is working as project manager of Palmetto Giving Day, another of the foundation’s contribution to improve Georgetown County. Bunnelle regularly makes monetary grants to a variety of nonprofits serving the county.
Kimbia does the detail work for Palmetto Giving Day, including design of the website, collecting the contributions on May 2 and issuing checks to the 32 nonprofits. On May 2, the website – www.palmettogivingday.org – will feature a leaderboard, showing contributions to the 32 nonprofits and the totals for all.
Spatz makes the point that Georgetown County’s nonprofits “really work well together,” an example being the coming together of 32 nonprofits participating in Palmetto Giving Day.
“We work with the school district all year to make sure we’re providing what the students need in a summer program,” Spatz says of the nonprofit he runs.
The 32 participants in Palmetto Giving Day include nonprofits such as A Father’s Place, Brookgreen Gardens and Freedom Readers, which serve Horry and other counties, in addition to Georgetown. Participants include the well-known Miss Ruby’s Kids, Georgetown County Family YMCA, Habitat For Humanity, Helping Hands of Georgetown and Winyah Rivers Foundation.
Other participating nonprofits include the Barnabas Horse Foundation, Dragon Boat at the Beach, Murrells Inlet 2020 and St. Frances Animal Center.
Other South Carolina participants in Give Local America include the Eastern Carolina Community Foundation in Florence, the Central Carolina Community Foundation in Columbia and foundations in Spartanburg and Lancaster.
Contact information
Palmetto Giving Day
Project manager Ashley Nelson (Bunnelle Foundation)
Phone | 843-237-1222
Online | www.palmettogivingday.org
