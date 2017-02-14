Lions need golfers for 10th annual fundraiser event

South Strand Lions Club members are seeking golfers and sponsors for the club’s 10th Annual Charity Golf Tournament at Wachesaw Plantation East on March 4.
Sponsorships are going well, according to Lions Club members Carl Blake and Steve Barbour, who again are serving on the tournament committee. “What we really need are golfers to play,” Blake added.
They hope the tournament, at Wachesaw Plantation East for the fifth year, draws the maximum of 144 golfers, as has been the case the last two years.
Bob Bonadonna has 90 golfers committed so far with more than two weeks before the event.
“We have a lot of competition; everybody has a golf tournament,” Barbour says. The Charity Golf Tournament is the major fundraiser of the South Strand Lions Club. Some 20 local charities benefit from the fundraiser, including the St. Vincent DePaul Society food pantry at St. Michael Catholic Church in Murrells Inlet.
Other nonprofits include Help 4 Kids, the Salvation Army, the Walker Foundation (S.C. School for the Deaf and Blind), Muscular Dystrophy Association, Blue Star Mothers (Wreaths Across America), Camp Leo and Champion Autism Network. In addition, the fundraiser helps fund South Strand flood relief (focus on Nichols) scholarships for St. James and Socastee high school students, and the purchase of eyeglasses and hearing aids.
“Our eye screening is really paying off,” Barbour says. Approximately 1,100 third and fifth-grade children were screened the past year at Burgess, Seaside and St. James elementary schools. The screenings identified about 80 (8 percent of those screened) children who have impaired vision. “It’s really heartbreaking” to identify children with vision problems. If other entities cannot provide eyeglasses, the Lions Club does.
Vision has long been a focus of Lions International, the largest service organization in the world in terms of number of members. Lions International is marking its 100th anniversary in 2017.
The South Strand Lions Club has 34 members, plus four for the year. In addition to the elementary school eye/hearing screening, club members collected more than 1,600 eyeglasses. The club also collected 115 blankets for various charities in the area. The club participates in the Surfside Family Celebration and Surfside Christmas parade, as well as the Remember 9-11 flag display.
The March 4 event features several thousand dollars worth of prizes, luncheon after golf, and a silent auction. Sponsorships, good also for a fall golf fundraiser at Wachesaw Plantation, include gold ($500), silver ($250), bronze ($100), $50 sponsors and individual patron ($25). Tuesday, Bonadonna had 56 total sponsorships. Also available is a Tournament Sponsor ($1,000). Blake noted that this is Bonadonna’s seventh and last year of chairing the tournament committee.
Participating in the 10th Annual Charity Golf Tournament, by playing and/or sponsorship, is a great way to help the South Strand Lions Club serve our area.
Contact information for 10th annual golf fundraiser
What | 10th Annual Charity Golf Tournament of South Strand Lions Club
When | March 4, 2017, registration and breakfast 7:30-8:30; shotgun start 9 a.m.
Where | Wachesaw Plantation East
Fee | $75 per player paid in advance; $80 paid at door
Entry Form | Contact Bob Bonadonna 843-808-8274 or 732-567-5207; Steve Barbour 843-921-7365
