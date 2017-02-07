Gambling can generate money for South Carolina

Let’s consider casinos in South Carolina.
I am a resident of Myrtle Beach who would like you to support the passage of H3102, approving casinos in South Carolina. North Carolina has approved an expansion to their Harrah's Casino. Georgia legislators plan to introduce two bills which will allow two resort destinations that would offer casino gambling.
Casinos would bring funding for jobs, roads and pension support and schools, which would help to relieve the present and future financial burden to residents of South Carolina.
In 2001, South Carolina legislators approved the education lottery, allowing gambling in the state. This lottery has provided more than $3.22 billion in revenue to successfully fund education activities.
Casinos are beneficial, as a wealth-generating mechanism since they require steep taxes from their operators.
Michael Sclafani, Myrtle Beach
Comments