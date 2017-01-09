Waccamaw Community Foundation 2016 grants total $2.1 million

2:01 New board members at Horry County Schools Pause

0:51 One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach

2:39 Frank Braddock of Dick's Last Resort in North Myrtle Beach talks Pale Horse, New Years Resolutions, and duct tape | Hot Pour

2:12 Myrtle Beach airport opens staging lot for Uber drivers on Dec.1

2:22 Former President Jimmy Carter helps release rehabbed sea turtle while on vacation with family

1:01 Coastal Carolina claims 41-21 win over Furman

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

1:47 Jack Leasure returns to the Beach Ball (video)

2:57 Clemson's Dabo Swinney says greatness is for all of us